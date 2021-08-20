Pirates hold off Royals in home opener

DE SOTO, Wis. - (WXOW) The Pirates opened their fall season hosting Assumption in the Pit.

The first score came in the second quarter when Pirates' QB, Evan Pedretti, keeps the ball, cuts to the outside, and tiptoes his way into the endzone. After a successful 2 point conversion, De Soto led 8-0.

In the second half, Assumption's Reed Duellman received the kick and ran it all the way back. The Royals captured the lead, 18-14.

The teams would combine for 32 points in the 3rd quarter alone, with the Pirates reclaiming the treasure. On a 49-yard TD pass to Ely Wa-Kiluba, they reclaimed the lead at 28-24.

De Soto would hold on through the final quarter to win 34-31.

De Soto's Aiden Brosinski gained 130 yards on 19 touches, tallying both a rushing and receiving TD, with Evan Pedretti scoring a total of 4 TDs in the game, 2 rushing and 2 passing.