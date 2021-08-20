Public can share thoughts on Riverside Park fish hatchery building at upcoming meetings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The public has the opportunity next month to weigh in on the future use of the building at the north end of Riverside Park.

The City of La Crosse is hosting two public input sessions at the South Side Neighborhood Center at 1300 6th St. S.

The sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, September 8 from 4-5 p.m. and on Monday, September 13 from 5-6 p.m.

The former fish hatchery is vacant but undergoing construction. Possibilities discussed for the building include a beer garden, a wedding venue, or an AirBnB.

Past uses of the building included use for fish research by the Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center, Explore La Crosse Welcome Center, and Riverside Museum.