Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen after his mother saw four strangers force him into a car and drive away in Milwaukee.

According to authorities, Terrence J. Trammell, 13, was last seen Thursday at about 8:20 p.m. at his home in the 2700 block of North 59th Street in Milwaukee.

The victim's mother said she saw a silver Kia or Impala sedan pull up in front of her home as Terrence was taking out the trash. She said four unknown people got out of the vehicle and "forcefully" put Terrence into the vehicle against his will and then drove away.

Terrence is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike shirt with writing on it, black pants, and Nike shoes with blue lines on them.

If you have seen him or have any information about the crime, call the police at (414) 935-7360.