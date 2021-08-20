Viterbo starts mask mandate on August 23

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University is instituting a mask mandate effective on Monday, August 23.

The university posted information on the mandate on its social media sites Friday morning.

It said that "masks are required inside all campus buildings for all students, employees, and campus visitors."

A rise in the number of COVID-19 delta variant cases and a desire to keep the community as safe and healthy as possible were cited as reasons for putting the mandate into effect.

Viterbo joins several other area colleges and universities in instituting a mask mandate.