West Salem humbles G-E-T in season opener

G-E-T, WIS. (WXOW) - In week one of the 2021 season, the West Salem Panthers defeated the G-E-T Red Hawks, 48-0.

The size of the Panthers was just too much to handle for G-E-T. West Salem was able to block two punts in the first quarter which resulted in Panther touchdowns.

West Salem running back, Luke Noel had four touchdowns.

West Salem improves to 1-0 and will play Ellsworth on Friday the 27th.

G-E-T drops to 0-1 and will look to get into the win column on Friday the 27th against Baldwin-Woodville.