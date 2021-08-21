Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief missing

ARCADIA (WQOW) – The chief of the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department, Jeff P. Halvorsen, has been missing since Wednesday, according to officials with the fire department and Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said he was last seen driving a gray 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck, Wisconsin license plate number NG1855.

Foul play is not suspected at this time according to the sheriff’s department.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.