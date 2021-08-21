Henri to have dangerous impacts as hurricane over Northeast

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts as soon as late Saturday from Tropical Storm Henri. The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects the system to become a hurricane by the end of the day. Storm surge and the tide could cause high water as Henri moves inland. Forecasters say Henri is projected to make landfall at midafternoon Sunday in New York’s Long Island or in southern New England. New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012. New England’s last hurricane was in 1991.