MLF hosts fishing and outdoor expo in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) Major League Fishing found its way to La Crosse's Veterans Freedom Park, where they hosted a fishing/outdoor recreation expo. They featured live music, vendors, giveaways, and multiple activities for the kids.

Organizers said this is an excellent opportunity to expose children to sport fishing. They are offering a free rod and reel to the first 100 kids, 10 and under. Attendees have the opportunity to meet with current MLF professionals, along with getting their pictures taken with Paw Patrol's Skye and Marshall.

The expo runs in concurrence with the Tackle Warehouse 2021 TITLE Championship, whose winner will take home the grand prize of $235,000.

Dave Washburn, Vice-President of Operations for MLF, says the area is perfect for competitive sport-fishing. "It's a great fishery, a tremendous resource that the community has here. And the hospitality here in La Crosse is just fantastic."

Tackle Warehouse will raffle off $100 gift cards every hour, with a kayak to be raffled off following the final weigh-in on Sunday afternoon.