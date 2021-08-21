Nice weekend on tap for the coulee region

Weekend Forecast

The showers and thunderstorms we had earlier in the day have since dissipated and sunshine has returned as we kick off the weekend. High temperatures today were in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the 40s and 50s. High pressure will continue to stick around on Sunday bringing calm weather. A cold front will approach the region late Sunday night bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Unsettled Weather Next Week

Next week will start off with hot temperatures and an uptick in humidity. A round of thunderstorms, possibly severe, could impact the region late Monday. The active weather pattern continues through the rest of the week with temperatures cooling down into the 70s and 80s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt