Showers and t-storms moving away.

T-storms rumbling through…

Severe weather broke out southwest and west of the Twin Cities Friday evening. A tornado or two moved across parts of Minnesota. The t-storms moved into our area which is less conducive to severe t-storms, so they weakened on their track eastward. The rain could linger into early this morning, but they should exit quickly.

Cooler and less humid for the weekend…

Drier and cooler northwest winds will take over and allow a more comfortable afternoon compared to Friday. Highs will drop from the 80s and 90s on Friday to the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Dew points will fall from near 70° to the 50s and 60s.

Big temperature changes for the week ahead…

Temperatures will swing significantly through the next 7 days. Readings will settle into the 70s and lower 80s through Sunday, and then rise back into the mid to upper 80s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be on and off chances of more t-storms this upcoming work week.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast shows the weed counts into the high category for the next couple of weeks, and ragweed will be a main focus for many folks. The mold spore counts will continue high this warm season..

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden