“The Helping Club,” a small group of students providing for their classmates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Four young girls at Hintgen Elementary School put on a lemonade stand in order to raise funds to provide classmates in need with various clothing items.

"My daughter and her friends developed 'The Helping Club,: said Adam Steedle, who is also a member of the Shelby Fire Department. "It is four friends that were in class together for the last three years at Hintgen Elementary. They discovered a need for socks for their school. Kids were coming to school in the winter time and didn't have socks to wear. So, they decided to have a hot chocolate stand which raised plenty of money to buy almost $200 worth of socks. They also had another fundraiser where they raised money for food."

Despite their past fundraisers having proven to be massive successes, the elementary students found that their work was not finished.

"One of the teachers said that they need socks, gloves, underwear again for the students and asked if they would do a lemonade stand," Steedle said. :"So, they got together, put together a lemonade stand, and we're hopefully going to raise lots of money for needy families in the area,"

The lemonade stand took place at the Shelby Fire Department on Ward Avenue and hoped to raise at least $150 for students in need.

When asked how his daughter's generous actions, along with the commitment of her friends, made him feel as a father, Steedle replied, "It makes me so proud," with a big smile on his face.