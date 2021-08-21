Skip to Content

Yelich drives in 6 runs, powers Brewers past Washington 9-6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich had a grand slam in the eighth inning, a solo shot in the first and finished with six RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 9-6 victory over the Washington Nationals. Yelich’s slam put the Brewers up 9-4. Washington scored two in the ninth, and left the bases loaded. Luis Urias reached on catcher’s interference to open the eighth against Javy Guerra (0-1). Jace Peterson singled and Jackie Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch. After Willy Adames popped out, Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch, forcing in the go-ahead run at 5-4. Yelich, who also had an RBI single, hit his eighth homer of the season. The Nationals loaded the bases on two walks and a hit against Miguel Sanchez in the ninth. Josh Hader eventually came in and finished for his 25th save in 26 chances.

