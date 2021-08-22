Balloon sets blaze in Brazil park, raining ash on Sao Paulo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in Brazil say an illegal fire balloon has fallen in the Juguery Park near Sao Paulo, setting off a fire that has burned across more than half of the state park and is raining ash on the city 39 kilometers (24 miles) away. Brazilians often send small balloons lighted by candles up into the night sky to enjoy the show, even though the practice is prohibited and punishable by fines or even prison. Sao Paulo state officials list the balloons among the top three causes of forest fires each year. City officials in Franco da Rocha said Sunday that a fire balloon came down in the park, setting a blaze that was spread by strong winds and the intense summer heat.