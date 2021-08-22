Ho-Chunk Nation Extends ‘warm welcome’ to incoming Afghan Refugees

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some Afghan refugees will soon be heading to Wisconsin's Fort McCoy, and the Ho-Chunk Nation is stepping in to help.

Ryan Greendeer, a spokesperson for the Ho-Chunk Nation, said providing relief to the refugees is both an act of humanitarianism and also duty.

"We really needed to do something for the people of Afghanistan that really didn't want to remain there under the rule of the Taliban," he said.

So, the Ho-Chunk Nation is collecting clothing, toiletries, and school supplies to make the Afghan refugees' transition into America a bit easier.

"Anything that we can do to help ease that trauma, we know there's going to be trauma in coming to the United States," Greendeer said.

Greendeer said the Ho Chunk Nation wanted to extend a warm welcome because they feel a special connection to Afghan refugees.

"We know the feeling of being displaced from our homes," he said. "Ho-Chunks were removed to Minnesota, Dakotas, and south toward Nebraska. So, some of us came together and thought it would be a very good idea to welcome the Afghan refugees to our traditional homeland area."

Greendeer added that because of some of their tribal members' deployments, the Ho-Chunk Nation is also intimately familiar with the refugee's country.

"Over at the Ho-Chunk Nation, we have a lot of veterans who have served in Afghanistan," he said. "I was stationed at the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, NY, and we had a large contingency of service members that were overseas in Afghanistan at the time. It was a little tense, in the first few moments watching the news of Afghanistan fall into the hands of the Taliban."

Greendeer said he hopes Ho-Chunk veterans and the community alike can find peace in this effort to help.

"All of our different communities [are] really wanting to help," he said. "So, we're glad that everybody's coming together and this is actually probably a healing moment for people who have served, as well."

The Ho-Chunk Nation is accepting donations from across the state. However, because of the pandemic, they will only be picking up items.

Click here to arrange a pickup.