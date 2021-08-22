Kicking off Sunday with nice weather

Sunday's Forecast

High pressure will continue to stick around on Sunday bringing calm weather. High temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s across the Coulee region. A cold front will approach the region late Sunday night bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Unsettled Weather Next Week

Next week will start off with hot temperatures and an uptick in humidity. A round of thunderstorms, possibly severe, could impact the region late Monday. The active weather pattern continues through the rest of the week with temperatures cooling down into the 70s and 80s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt