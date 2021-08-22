New Orleans tourism industry worries as coronavirus rages

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans was counting on the music playing again, recruiting The Rolling Stones to headline a rescheduled Jazz Fest in September. The tourism industry was slowly picking itself up again. Then came delta, the highly contagious virus variant that has hospitals overrun with infected people. Tourism spokeswoman Kelly Schultz says losing Jazz Fest for a second year should be a “giant wake-up call” to get vaccinated. The city has begun requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test of everyone entering bars, restaurants, music clubs and even the Superdome. Both the city and state also require mask-wearing in stores and other indoor venues.