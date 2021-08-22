Trempealeau Co. Sheriff: Truck belonging to missing fire chief found; body found inside

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - Authorities in Sawyer County and Trempealeau County said late Sunday night a body was found in the truck that belongs to missing Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen.

A news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Brett Semingson said that they received a phone call about 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon from Sawyer County that they found the truck belonging to Halvorsen.

The truck was found in a remote wooded area near Hayward.

The release said that the investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the deceased person.

The sheriff's office said that there is nothing that leads them to suspect foul play.

According to Sheriff Semingson, Halvorsen was last seen leaving his residence Wednesday night. It was Friday morning when his family reached out to the sheriff's department, Semingson said, and later that afternoon the search effort ramped up. His phone has been turned off for more than 48 hours.