Viroqua man uses social media to advocate for Schizophrenia awareness

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Motivated by his struggles with Schizophrenia, Kody Green decided to learn from his illness live on TikTok and helped destigmatize people living with mental health illnesses.

Green has one million followers on the interactive and video-centric app TikTok.

He said he gained this following because he takes a unique approach to advocacy by showing people firsthand what it's like to live with Schizophrenia.

"As an advocate, we all talk about it but to actually show what that looks like, I've posted videos of me in the middle of hallucinations or in the middle of a Schizophrenic episode and some of my first viral videos were of me hallucinating out in public," Green said. "I think it really helps defeat the stigma if more people are talking about it and advocating for themselves."

His videos reach people in the United States, England and Australia.

"TikTok really helped me be able to come to terms with the fact that this is something I have to live with forever but it doesn't mean I can't go do everything I want to do," he said. "It's really nice being able to see people put my face to Schizophrenia and kind of take [away] some of that dangerous stigma that's been built up around it over the years."

Green's mother was also diagnosed with Schizophrenia and that peer support groups and social media helped make things better for people living with mental health illnesses.

While he grows his social media presence, he plans to travel the country giving motivational speeches to continue his advocacy work.