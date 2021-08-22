West Salem Lions Club holds annual stuff the bus and fundraising event

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The West Salem Lions Club held their annual stuff the bus and fundraising event at Hansen's IGA in West Salem on Saturday to collect school supplies for students in need.

Kevin Aleckson, Special Education Teacher at West Salem Elementary, said this is so important for many students because of the need.

"Some families maybe don't have the resources for school supplies. They can be very expensive and it's just a great way for our community to give back to our students," said Aleckson.

They collect all school supplies from notebooks to pencils and anything kids are using during the school day. These school supply donations go to any student in need elementary, middle, and high school. Aleckson said with the pandemic, the need for these donations are even greater.

"COVID has taken a toll on a lot of us. I think it will be great to get back to school physically. Doing our school work from the classroom will be great and I'm looking forward to it," said Aleckson.

Just across the parking lot, the Lions Club also held a fundraiser selling pork sandwiches and brats. Lance Aleckson, Lions Club Member, said the money raised go towards community activities. He said it's fantastic to have the community come out and donate or purchase food.

"All the businesses come out to support us and just be a Lion in the community. Everybody feels like they want to support us and support the kids. It's a great opportunity to do that," said Lance.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.