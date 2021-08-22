Wild West Days wraps with parade

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Wild West Days 2021 wrapped up with a western-themed parade on Sunday.

A number of horses trotted through town to commemorate the finale of the event.

Gays Mills Applefest Royalty also floated through and they were wearing cowgirl hats.

Queen Jahmuna Rogers said it is great to be back in the parade circuit after Gays Mills Applefest was canceled in 2020.

"The atmosphere is really fun," Rogers said. "We get to meet so many people. Going down the street and waving at people is really enjoyable we always have people waving back at us and they're trying to do the princess wave so that's really fun to me."

Next, they'll participate in the Crawford County fair and then prepare for Gays Mills Applefest which takes place Sept. 24-26.

Rogers said people should not miss the seven orchards that participate as well as the flea market.