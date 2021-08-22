Wrapping up the weekend with plentiful sunshine and seasonable temperatures

Today's Forecast

High pressure will continue to stick around on today bringing calm weather. High temperatures were in the 70s and 80s across the Coulee region. A cold front will approach the region late tonight bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Unsettled Weather Pattern

The upcoming week will start off with hot temperatures and an uptick in humidity. Dewpoints in the 70s on Monday combined with warm temperatures will lead to heat index values in the low to mid 90s. A round of thunderstorms will be pushing through the region late Monday. A cold front will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening bringing even more thunderstorm chances. Some of the storms could be strong Tuesday and we will monitor this situation as we get closer to the event. The active weather pattern continues through the end of the week into next weekend with temperatures cooling down into the 70s and 80s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt