Young anglers try their hands at fishing during Major League Fishing kids expo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Kids tried their hand at reeling in a big one on the Mississippi River as a part of the Major League Fishing Title Championship on Sunday.

Major League Fishing Vice President of Operations Dave Wasburn said more than 100 families participated and that they love bringing their sport to La Crosse.

"Nothing gives us more pride than having the unified fishing derby where kids can come out and many of them catching their first fish and start that lifelong journey of enjoying a sport that they can do for a very long time," Washburn said.

He guaranteed that MLF will be back in the La Crosse area again in the future.