Auditions for La Crosse Community Theatre’s “Blithe Spirit” take place Monday

(WXOW) - Auditions for "Blithe Spirit" at the La Crosse Community Theatre kickoff Monday night over at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

Actors can put their best foot forward by bringing their finest British accent for this comedy. Auditions begin August 23rd from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Those looking to audition will read from scripts during the tryout. Actors should bring an up-to-date resume, list of previous theatrical shows, a headshot, and a list of conflicts, but those elements are not required to audition.

Callbacks are on August 25th from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Rehearsals will take place in the evenings, Monday through Friday, August 30th through October 6th. All rehearsals are mandatory.

Performance dates will run for three weekends, Thursdays through Sundays, starting October 8th until October 24th.

Actors 12 and older must show proof of vaccination or evidence that they are in the process of vaccination in order to audition. Masks will be required for rehearsals. To view the theatre's full list of COVID-19 policies over at www.lacrossetheatre.org.