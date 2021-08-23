Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) — With their party’s most powerful leaders arrayed against them, nine moderate Democrats are tapping the brakes on President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic program. A Monday evening test vote will set up this week’s inter-party showdown. Top Democrats want the House to quickly approve a budget resolution setting up future passage of legislation directing $3.5 trillion at safety net and environment programs. But the moderates are threatening to oppose the budget unless the House first approves a $1 trillion infrastructure package. And they have enough votes to block its approval in the narrowly divided chamber.