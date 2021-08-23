Community organizations gather volunteers to help welcome Afghanistan refugees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Catholic Charities is looking for volunteers to help Afghanistan refugees assimilate to the western Wisconsin community.

Marketing director Karen Becker said they're looking for volunteers with legal experience to help refugees with the immigration process. Catholic Charities is also hoping volunteers will play soccer and basketball with refugee children and for people to help families get from place to place while staying at Fort McCoy.

Becker said volunteers should be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Since Friday more than 100 community members reached out to Catholic Charities offering to help make refugees feel more at home.

Becker is proud of people in La Crosse for taking a welcoming approach rather than responding out of fear.

"We are a welcoming nation," Becker said. "We are called by our country to provide this service and I think it's an awesome opportunity here in the midwest."

She said they're still learning what the biggest volunteers are as they get updates from Fort McCoy.

If you would like to signup for Catholic Charities volunteer list go to their website or call 608-782-0710 or 888-212-4357.