Evers starts vaccine reward program

OSHKOSH - Governor Tony Evers announced a program Monday that gives $100 to any state resident who gets their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between August 20-September 6.

Any resident 12 or older is eligible. A statement from the governor's office said that proof of insurance, ID, or citizenship isn't required to be eligible for the vaccine or the $100 reward.

The new $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program is part of an ongoing effort to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant by encouraging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated.

“As our kids start returning back to school, and with the Delta variant spreading rapidly across the state, we all need to step up and stop the spread, and our COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to do just that,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “From now through Labor Day, if you’re a Wisconsin resident and you get your first COVID-19 shot here in the state, you will get $100 bucks. It’s that simple: get vaccinated, get $100. I'm calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up their sleeve, and do their part to help protect our state and put an end to COVID-19.”

To claim the $100 Visa gift card, Wisconsin residents must fill out a form found at 100.wisconsin.gov.

More information is on the website or people can call 844-684-1064. The state does have language assistance available for those that need it.