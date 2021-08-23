Harris meets with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit

SINGAPORE (AP) — The White House on Monday announced a series of new agreements with Singapore aimed at combating cyber threats, tackling climate change, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviating supply chain issues. The announcements coincide with Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the region, as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to counter Chinese influence there. Harris is visiting Singapore and Vietnam this week with the goal of strengthening U.S. ties with Southeast Asia.