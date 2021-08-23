Harris to offer vision for Indo-Pacific in major speech

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to lay out the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region. It’s an area of growing importance to a government that has made countering China’s influence globally a centerpiece of its foreign policy. The address Tuesday morning in Singapore comes during a critical moment for the United States. The Biden administration is seeking to further solidify its pivot towards Asia while America’s decades-long focus on the Middle East comes to a messy end with the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. A White House official says Harris will speak about security, economic partnerships and global health in the Indo-Pacific region.