Kicking off the week with unsettled weather

Unsettled Weather Pattern

Morning thunderstorms have pushed out of the region leaving us hot and humid this afternoon. High temperatures were mostly in the 80s across the Coulee region. Dew points in the 70s combined with the hot temperatures resulted in feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90s. A round of thunderstorms will be pushing through the region overnight into Tuesday morning. It will be hot and muggy again with feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong Tuesday and we will monitor this situation as we get closer to the event. The active weather pattern continues through the end of the week into next weekend with temperatures cooling down into the 70s and 80s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt