Medical Monday: COVID-19 cases increase, health experts say to get vaccinated

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Health officials from Gundersen Health System say we're seeing a large increase in COVID-19 cases globally and here locally, and the Delta variant is to blame.

Infection Control Specialist Meghan Beuchel said the Delta variant is far more contagious than any other strain of the Coronavirus.

"To give you perspective," Beuchel said, "When someone's infected, it can infect five other individuals as opposed to the original strain of COVID-19, which only about two people would get infected."

When those people infect five people and then those five infect five more, Beuchel said you can see how rapidly cases can grow.

But health officials say getting vaccinated is still the best way to combat the Delta variant. In July, experts found that when fully vaccinated, there is a ten-fold reduction in the risk of death due to COVID-19 as compared to individuals who aren't fully vaccinated.

"We're lucky to have three vaccines that are safe and effective," said Beuchel.

"They're particularly effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death due to COVID-19."

What about booster shots?

Health officials said they are expecting third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to start rolling out soon, so what does that mean?

Beuchel said the FDA is supporting additional doses for individuals who are moderately or severely immuno-compromised.

"Gundersen will be giving out third doses to those individuals starting today."