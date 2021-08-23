More COVID-19 visitor policies return at Tomah Health

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Tomah Health is bringing back some of its previous protections for patients, staff, and visitors.

Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre said that they're allowing only two visitors per patient in the Acute Care, Women's Health, Emergency & Urgent Care, and Surgical Services departments during a 24-hour period.

Only one visitor is allowed for all outpatient appointments and services.

“Despite closing our Emergency Operations Center and holding our last pandemic committee meeting just over a month ago, COVID cases are unfortunately going in the wrong direction,” Myhre said. “We understand that restrictions have been difficult on our patients, their families, and our staff, but truly appreciate all the cooperation, which has enabled us to continue providing safe, quality care,” Myhre said.

Visitors to Tomah Health are required to undergo screening when entering along with wearing a mask. Limit on visitors are determined on staff availability, available beds, amount of supplies needed daily, and cases of COVID in the community according to Myhre.

She also strongly encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear a mask.