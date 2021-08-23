Sheriff: Man shoots self during traffic stop

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Black River Falls man is dead after the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said he shot himself during a traffic stop Saturday night.

The incident began around 10 p.m. on Low Cloud Road in the Town of Brockway. A deputy saw a vehicle driving without headlights, speeding, and failing to stop at a stop sign. The deputy then stopped the vehicle.

While talking with the 39-year-old driver, the deputy suspected that he was intoxicated. The deputy called for a second officer to assist with performing field sobriety tests.

While the deputy waited in his squad car for the other deputy, the drive came out of his vehicle with a firearm. He then shot himself according to the sheriff's office.

Despite lifesaving efforts by the deputy and Black River EMS, the man later died on the next day

Due to the nature of the incident, Jackson County asked the Clark County Sheriff's Office to investigate the incident.