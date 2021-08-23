SLIDESHOW: Preparations at Fort McCoy for refugees

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - The first Afghan refugees began arriving at Fort McCoy over the weekend. More are expected in the coming days as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

Operations at the fort have ramped up as the new arrivals will need shelter and other amenities during their stay at the fort.

Members of the military are contributing their efforts to prepare those shelters and other facilities.

These photos show the preparations underway at Fort McCoy. They were provided from the fort via the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment and the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.