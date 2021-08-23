Skip to Content

SLIDESHOW: Preparations at Fort McCoy for refugees

A fleet of busses is staged for the arrival of Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 17, 2021.
A large field near a row of barracks is being prepared to provide a soccer field and recreational area for the arrival of Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 18, 2021.
A classroom building is being prepared for the arrival of Afghans at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 18, 2021.
A bus prepares to transport Afghans at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 18, 2021.
A dining facility is being prepared for the arrival of Afghans at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 18, 2021.
Cereal dispensers are stocked for the arrival of Afghans at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 18, 2021.
U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 work together to raise reception tents for the arrival of Afghans at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2021.
U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 hammer a tent spike to raise reception tents for the arrival of Afghans at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2021.
U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 and U.S. Air National Guard Airmen from the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) work together to raise reception tents for the arrival of Afghan evacuees at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2021.
A U.S. Marine from Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 holds a pole to raise a reception tent for the arrival of Afghans at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2021.
A U.S. Marine from Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 signals a forklift operator while raising reception tents for the arrival of Afghans at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2021.
Staff Sgt. Katie Baird, right, and Airman Ilse Boyles, U.S. Air National Guard Airmen from the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), work together to finish reception tents for the arrival of Afghans at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2021.
A U.S. Marin from Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 uses a ratchet to tighten a strap for reception tents for the arrival of Afghans at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2021.
U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 grab tent spikes to raise reception tents for the arrival of Afghans at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2021.
U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 and U.S. Air National Guard Airmen from the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) work together to raise reception tents for the arrival of Afghan evacuees at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2021.

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - The first Afghan refugees began arriving at Fort McCoy over the weekend. More are expected in the coming days as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

Operations at the fort have ramped up as the new arrivals will need shelter and other amenities during their stay at the fort.

Members of the military are contributing their efforts to prepare those shelters and other facilities.

These photos show the preparations underway at Fort McCoy. They were provided from the fort via the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment and the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.

