Summer holds on tight with returning humidity and storms

Overnight a few thunderstorms rumbled through the region. Up to a quarter of an inch of rainfall accumulated. A few isolated thunderstorms will continue to slide east through the early morning.

This morning system switched our weather pattern with heat and humidity returning. As areas of sunshine return this afternoon the heat will bring temperatures near the 90s. Feel like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s – drink water and stay hydrated!

This humidity will then help to fuel another round of overnight showers and thunderstorms. Storms will stay isolated and continue throughout the day Tuesday. A cold front will eventually push out the storms by Wednesday morning. A few storms throughout this period could be strong to severe. The main threats will be large hail and heavy rain leading to flooding.

Through Wednesday the heat and humidity will bring the summer stickiness. High temperatures will flirt with the 90s as feel-like temperatures head well into the 90s. It will feel even warmer when the sunshine can make an appearance.

Quickly into the end of the workweek, another low pressure system will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay warm in the 80s with times of slight humidity. Keep the umbrella close by this week!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett