Vernon County Zoning asks landowners to report August flood damage

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Zoning Department said that landowners who had damage to any structures in a mapped floodplain needs to contact them to report the damage.

Before any repairs are started, all structures in the floodplain require an inspection and permit whether it's residential, commercial, or an outbuilding.

Permit applications are available from the Vernon County Zoning office located at 318 Fairlane drive (Erlandson building room 226-227), Viroqua, or at vernoncounty.org.

A floodplain map may be viewed at vernoncounty.org under land information & GIS maps. Call for assistance from Vernon County Zoning office at 608-637-5270 or the Vernon County Land Information Officer at 608-637-5314.