West Salem man convicted of killing his wife returns to La Crosse courtroom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A West Salem man convicted of killing his wife in 2016 is back in a La Crosse County courtroom this week.

Todd Kendhammer has a three-day evidentiary hearing before Judge Todd Bjerke scheduled through Wednesday. It is part of his appeal process.

Kendhammer was convicted in December 2017 of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his wife Barbara in 2016.

Jurors failed to believe his story that as the couple traveled down a road near West Salem, a pipe fell from a passing truck and smashed through the windshield and struck her in the head. She died the following day in a La Crosse hospital.

Kendhammer was sentenced in March 2018 by Judge Bjerke to life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision after 30 years.

The appeals process has continued since his sentencing. Kendhammer's attorney is Jerome Buting, who is best known as one of the defense attorneys for Steven Avery. In 2018, when Buting became Kendhammer's attorney, he said the conviction was based on weak evidence and that Kendhammer had no motive to kill his wife.