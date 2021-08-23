White House: Afghan arrivals getting “biometric and biographic” screenings before reaching Ft. McCoy

MADISON (WKOW) -- On a background briefing call Monday, officials from the Biden administration offered somewhat of a glimpse into the process for bringing in Afghan refugees. The first arrivals at Fort McCoy - one of three U.S. military bases temporarily housing Afghans - happened Sunday.

White House officials said on Monday's call those applying for Special Immigrant Visas and other at-risk Afghans, including women professors and journalists, would be subject to "biometric and biographical" screenings by counter-terrorism personnel before reaching the U.S.

Administration officials, who asked not to be identified by name as a condition of the briefing, said Afghans were stopping first in participating "transit hub" countries in Europe or Asia coming to the American military bases.

New arrivals will also be tested for COVID-19, according to officials on the call; they said the administration and Department of Defense were working with the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to finalize a process for vaccinating new arrivals.

Republican lawmakers in the state last week had demanded more details as to what the screening process would look like for Afghans being house at Fort McCoy, which is between Sparta and Tomah.

Officials on the call did not have an exact number of how many evacuated Afghans would wind up at Wisconsin's only active military base, calling it a "fluid operation."

Regarding how long Afghans would stay at the base before being resettled either in Wisconsin or another state, officials said that number could vary depending on an individual's health care needs as well as finalizing work authorization paperwork.

Officials said their goal was to be "careful and expeditious" while not overtaxing any one of the military facilities housing Afghan visa applicants.

The administration said it is working with resettlement agencies like Madison's Jewish Social Services, which says it's been told to prepare for a quick turnaround once refugees are ready to leave the base.

All new arrivals coming from Afghanistan are first coming into Dulles International Airport outside Washington D.C. before flying to the military base.

