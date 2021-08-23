WVa governor’s bid to become boys basketball coach rejected

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice won’t be moonlighting as the coach of a boys high school basketball team where he already is the girls coach. The Greenbrier County Board of Education on Monday rejected a motion to hire Justice as the boys coach at Greenbrier East High School. News outlets report the board’s vote was 3-2 against hiring him. Justice says the decision will ultimately hurt the students. The board is looking to replace former NBA player Bimbo Coles, who resigned in July. Justice served as boys coach from 2010 to 2017,. He has coached the girls team since 2000, winning a state championship in 2012.