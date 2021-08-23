“You’re not invincible.” Unvaccinated Madison man promoting vaccination after stint in the ICU

MADISON (WKOW) -- Larry Foster, Sr. wasn't too worried about COVID-19. He rarely got sick anyway, and he figured he would be fine even if he caught the virus. But that thinking quickly shifted after he started feeling sick a few weeks ago.

"I got really hot, and I went for a walk," Foster said. "Next thing you know, some lady was waking me up, calling an ambulance and I was coughing up blood."

Foster said he ended up at UnityPoint Health - Meriter and tested positive for COVID-19.

At first, he was on a normal hospital floor, and he thought he was getting better.

"I thought I had it under control," he said. "I thought everything was, you know, gonna look up."

But then he started having more trouble breathing.

"Once all the nurses ran in and they start grabbing these machines and everything, I kind of just seen the panic," Foster said. "I knew it was something wrong. [A nurse] said 'Listen, we're gonna have to take it to the ICU. Your respiratory is failing you right now.'"

Foster was in the ICU for four days. While he was never on a ventilator, he said he came close because he contracted double pneumonia.

"They showed me the X-ray," he said. "It almost looks like glue is filling your lungs."

He was discharged Saturday and is now recovering at home. He said although his body is slowly recovering, breathing without the help of extra oxygen is tiring.

During his interview with our Madison affiliate, Foster had to take a quick break to use an inhaler.

"I've never used one of these a day in my life -- never," he said. "Just don't be stubborn, and don't feel that it can't happen to you because it can. It really can."

Foster is still in isolation and can't see his family just yet, but he said he's glad he's home.

"But just hearing them upstairs and hearing the baby cry makes me happy," he said.

He isn't vaccinated, but he said that will change. He said his doctors told him he'll need to wait about three months before he can get the shot.

"I look forward to getting a vaccine," he said. "So, for Thanksgiving, have some of my mom's turkey and somebody poke me with a needle."

Foster said he now wants to be an advocate for the vaccine and talk to people who are hesitant about getting the shot. He said because he's lived through a severe case of the illness, he doesn't want anyone else to have the same experience.

"There are things you can do to help protect yourself and the people around you that you love," he said. "It's not fair to them that you'd be irresponsible, put them in a situation. It could be worse than what I went through. Somebody could possibly not come home."