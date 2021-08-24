American Legion set to host vaccine clinic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - American Legion Post 52 will host a vaccine clinic on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

At the clinic, AMI is offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to anyone eligible in the general public. The Pfizer vaccine has full authorization from the FDA.

"Once the Post opens up, we'll go from 11 to 7, [and give] as many vaccines as we can put out there," said Josh Navrestad, Vice Commander of American Legion Post 52.

Navrestad added a message for people on the fence about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I know some people may have some mild side effects, but it's nothing more than a flu shot or a pneumonia shot. You just get a sore arm. Otherwise, it's a good thing to do."

Furthermore, Navrestad added the importance of hosting a vaccine clinic amidst the latest surge in cases. "We were closed for thirteen or fourteen months, we just barely opened in May. So we don't want to be shutdown again."

The Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 is located at 711 Sixth Street South in La Crosse.