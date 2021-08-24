Back to School: How to help your child get back on a regular sleep schedule

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - During the summer, your child might be sleeping in and waking up late, but pediatricians say you should start getting kids back on a normal sleep schedule.

Health experts said one way to help your child go to sleep is to limit screen time before bed.

Studies show these devices can interfere with sleep by suppressing the production of melatonin.

Dr. Allison Schneider with Prevea Health in Altoona also suggested starting their nighttime routine earlier.

"I think it's a good time for parents maybe to start pushing up bedtimes a bit closer to what they'd be at for the school year and then starting the wake-up process, making that a little bit earlier as well," Dr. Schneider said. "That can just help kids make a smooth transition into the first day and weeks of school."

Quality, ample sleep can help your child in many ways -- including improved attention, behavior, memory, and overall physical and mental health.

If your child's school has a scheduled rest or nap time, experts suggest helping them practice napping at that same time of day.

They also recommend finding out what quiet time activities teachers can provide if your child is not sleepy at nap time.