Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul

WASHINGTON (AP) — An administration official says President Joe Biden has decided to stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a U.S.-led evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport and for withdrawing the remaining U.S. forces.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not yet publicly announced.

Earlier the White House said the military pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights of Afghanistan since the operation began.

A Taliban spokesman said in Kabul that the group will insist the United States complete its withdrawal by Aug. 31.