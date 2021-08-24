Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Senate committee has advanced a measure that would limit how teachers can discuss racial concepts inside the classroom. The move came Tuesday, a day when Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson released a task force report citing alleged cases of “indoctrination” in North Carolina public schools. The Senate Education Committee devolved into chaos as conservatives challenged Democrats questioning the merits of the bill. The bill is widely seen as a response to critical race theory, a framekwork legal scholars developed decades ago centering on the idea that racism is systemic. It has become somewhat of a catchall phrase to describe concepts some Republicans find objectionable.