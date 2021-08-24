Health officials nervous about Minnesota State Fair crowds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials say they’re nervous about the large crowds expected at the Minnesota State Fair as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to circulate statewide. Minnesota State Fair officials last week strongly urged fairgoers to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings but declined to require mask wearing, proof of vaccinations or negative tests. Mitigation efforts will include signage recommending masking, offering vaccinations to attendees and encouraging those at higher risk to consider skipping the fair this year. Just over 71% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose as of Sunday.