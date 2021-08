ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Holmen Vikings volleyball team defeated Onalaska in the 2021 season opener, 3 sets to none.

Holmen won set one, 25-15.

Holmen won set two, 25-19.

Holmen won set three, 25-16.

Up next for the Vikings is a home match against Aquinas on August 31st.

Onalaska will look to win their first set and match of the season on August 31st against La Crosse Central.