LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting Tuesday, part of 4th Street in La Crosse is closed for construction work.

The city's water utility is replacing water valves in the northbound lane of 4th St. South by the Mississippi Street intersection.

Also, Mississippi St. from 4th St. South to 5th Avenue South is closed to drive-through traffic.

Depending on the weather, the work should be finished and streets reopened by Friday afternoon.