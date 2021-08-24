Refugees arrive at Fort McCoy, Tomah community reacts

TOMAH (WQOW) - Afghan refugees have started to arrive at Wisconsin's only active military installation.

Fort McCoy is one of three military bases in the U.S. set to temporarily house the incoming refugees.

Afghan refugees began to arrive Sunday evening, and more are expected to come this week. The Tomah community is reacting to their new temporary residents.

Currently, the military base is serving as a processing site for new arrivals, Fort McCoy officials say that special immigrant visa applicants, their families, and other individuals at risk have arrived.

Tomah business owner Jane Donaldson said she's already met with other community members to create a 'think tank' of ideas.

"I know that I have an apartment that I'm going to offer if they need housing in Tomah. To everybody that's out there, I think we just rally as a community," continued Donaldson, "This community is so generous and so thoughtful and caring. It's a scary situation, and we just all want to help, and our hearts are with them."

And local schools are already planning to take in children who might come from Afghanistan.

"While we don't know any numbers or how many, we're in the communication phase, we're staying in touch with one another on that," said Dr. Mike Hanson, superintendent of the Tomah Area School District, "We already had Wisconsin's DPI reach out to us, personally, I'll be touching base with U.S. Education as needed, federal programs that assist us with any language barriers or any barrier at all."

Currently the school district offers ELL (English language learner) and ESL (English as a second language) resources.

While the Tomah Area School District does not believe refugee students will be in classrooms by the first day of school, students are already welcoming the idea of it.

"I think it's a cool that they get the opportunity to come to a bigger high school and get the chance to have an education in like small town Wisconsin. It's a good opportunity to spread some love" said Makenzie Kohn, Tomah High School student.

Approximately 1,000 members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army reserve are working to support Operation Allies Refuge.

This is not the first time that the Fort McCoy base has housed refugees. In the 1980's the base was a stop for over 14,000 refugees incoming from Cuba.