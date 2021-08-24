Sen. Johnson, legislators to visit Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is headed to Fort McCoy on Wednesday to get an update on the Afghan refugees housed there.

Senator Johnson will be joined by several other state legislators and two retired military members.

They'll get a briefing from the 88th Readiness Division who is helping with housing the recently arrived refugees.

"In the midst of the disastrous abandonment of our allies in Afghanistan, I am glad that some will be able to reach safety in the U.S. I’m confident the military personnel at Fort McCoy will fulfill their role with dedication and professionalism," Johnson said in a tweet on August 16.

According to the division's Director of Public Affairs Cheryl Phillips, two flights on Sunday and two flights on Monday arrived at Volk Field. The passengers on those flights were then transported to the fort. The fort didn't provide a total number of refugees at the fort.

Besides Senator Johnson, the other lawmakers are:

State Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point)

State Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green)

State Representative Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua)

State Representative Nancy Vandermeer (R-Tomah)

State Representative Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), Chief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army, Retired

Derrick Van Orden, Senior Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy, Retired

Jason Church, Captain U.S. Army, Retired

Van Orden is a Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District.

