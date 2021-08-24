Senator Baldwin Visits Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) made a stop in Viroqua to visit local businesses along downtown's Main Street. Listening and learning to the business owners who each had their story to tell of how they are surviving and thriving in a pandemic.

After lunch at the Cafe, Senator Baldwin's first stop was the Fortney building. Inside the Senator was amazed by the renovated interior and all the special touches in the stained glass windows and repurposed door table tops.

Following the Fortney, a visit at Parrish's Music store and then Camp Bluedog Cycles and Bon Ton. Each owner explaining how they adapted to staying open over a challenging eighteen months.

Senator Baldwin also made a short trip off of Main Street to see the Viroqua Children's House Montessori Preschool to discuss the expanded Child Tax Credit and making child care more affordable for working families. Baldwin met with preschool staff and Wisconsin parents to talk about much-needed investments in child care and her work to make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent.

The Senator is also visiting Herricks Dairy Farm in Cashton Wednesday to see how Family Farms are making ends meet.