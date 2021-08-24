Some Gundersen Health System employees protest vaccine mandate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some hospital workers gathered outside of Gundersen Health System on Tuesday afternoon to protest the organization's vaccine mandate.

Around 30-40 people, including some registered nurses employed at Gundersen, stood in the rain to protest. Gundersen's mandate requires all eligible staff to get vaccinated by November first, or they face termination.

According to one protester, the pushback is not about being anti-vaccination, but it's about individual choice.

"We're not out here to say that you shouldn't get vaccinated," David Anderson, an RN with Gundersen Health System said. "We're out here to acknowledge that if you don't have risk factors, your risk of dying from COVID is low."

Gundersen Health System responding to Tuesday's protest in a statement.

"Through the pandemic, all our staff have heroically cared for patients, delivering on the mission of quality, safe care while remaining united in the effort against COVID-19. The Delta variant surge requires enhancement in our approach to safe care. Health system policy requires COVID-19 vaccination and is in line with dozens of local, regional and national health systems, schools and organizations to protect against COVID-19. The requirement joins a group of other vaccinations under condition of employment and helps ensure delivery of safe patient care."